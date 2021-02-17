Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.