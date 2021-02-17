Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes $181,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 7,840.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $41,635,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

