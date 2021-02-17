Phoneum Market Cap Hits $258,375.09 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded up 147.9% against the US dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $258,375.09 and approximately $14,602.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00845516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.86 or 0.04899016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016173 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032607 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.