PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.14

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $9.07. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 107,315 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.