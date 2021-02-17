PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Down 0.5%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.31 and last traded at $114.37. 90,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 66,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 625.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

