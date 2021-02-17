Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

PNGAY stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $213.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

