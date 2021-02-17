Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $105.00. The stock traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $89.15. Approximately 19,143,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,981,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,856,802 shares of company stock valued at $130,013,896 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

