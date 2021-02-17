Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

NRZ opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

