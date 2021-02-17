Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $748,928.96

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $748,928.96 and $30.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live.

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

