Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.95 ($0.20), but opened at GBX 15.70 ($0.21). Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 25,042 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96.

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

