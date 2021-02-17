Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as high as C$6.96. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 246,021 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at C$59,599.46. Also, Director Timothy Douglas Marlow sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$59,040.00. Insiders sold 3,445,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,996 in the last 90 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

