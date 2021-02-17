Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Plexus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other Plexus news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 20,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $1,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,900 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $461,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

