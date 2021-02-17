Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $48.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.23. 21,646,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,451,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

