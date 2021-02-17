Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Pluralsight worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PS. Barclays downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

