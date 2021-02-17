PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

