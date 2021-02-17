Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading 169.5% Higher This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 169.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $545.87 or 0.01042655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,731 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

