POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Up 41.5% in January

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the January 14th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 731,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 225,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE PKX opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

