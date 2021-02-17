PPG Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.39. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.