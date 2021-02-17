PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.