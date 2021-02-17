Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $324.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

