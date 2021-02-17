Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading Up 34.1%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s stock price was up 34.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 19,906,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 5,785,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $67.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,139.86% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

