Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PPRW opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

About Premier Power Renewable Energy

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services.

