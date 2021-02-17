Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

NYSE V opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average is $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $405.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

