ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 85,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on PRPH shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ProPhase Labs worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

