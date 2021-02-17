Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $86,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.