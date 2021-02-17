PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,866,000.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

