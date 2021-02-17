pulltherug.finance Price Tops $11.16 on Top Exchanges (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $105,272.03 and approximately $9,574.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for $11.16 or 0.00021317 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 103.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00317650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00071903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00446117 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,031.83 or 0.87963675 BTC.

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance.

pulltherug.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

