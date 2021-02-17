Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $82.47 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $82,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 24.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

