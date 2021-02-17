Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 968,185 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,667,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,185 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up about 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $503,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 787.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $1,842,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Equitable by 124.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

