Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

