Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIR. TD Securities raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.68.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$3.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.87. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.