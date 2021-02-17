Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

