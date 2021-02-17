Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

FHN opened at $16.14 on Monday. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,826 shares of company stock worth $4,285,736. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 428,195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

