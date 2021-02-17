Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Raised by Analyst

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Nucor stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

