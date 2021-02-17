Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

