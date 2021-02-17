Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Decreased by Analyst

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $41.72 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

