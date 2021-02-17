Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $165.99 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

