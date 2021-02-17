Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

BWA opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 55.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

