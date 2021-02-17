Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issued By William Blair

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $688.09 on Monday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $717.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

