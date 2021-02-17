Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Issued By William Blair

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Genpact in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

G has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of G opened at $41.05 on Monday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Genpact by 3.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Genpact by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

