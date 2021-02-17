Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Decreased by B. Riley

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$38.01 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$43.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$791.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.73.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 432,419 shares in the company, valued at C$12,129,352.95.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.