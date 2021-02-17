Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $47.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

