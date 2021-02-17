Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNB. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 68.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69,260 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 38,637.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

