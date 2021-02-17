Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

