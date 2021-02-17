Qitmeer (PMEER) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.21 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $606,758.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 153,549,610 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.