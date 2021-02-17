Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives $38.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

QBCRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $25.62 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

