Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $10.28. Qumu shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.

QUMU has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $162.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

