R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.60

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.60 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 7,700 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

About R.E.A. (LON:RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

