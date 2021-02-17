R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of RCM opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 83,225 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $39,589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

