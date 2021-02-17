Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RDWR has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Radware by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Radware by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Radware by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

